Marathi actor Jairam Kulkarni dies at the age of 88

Tuesday, March 17, 2020
     
The last rites of Marathi actor Jairam Kulkarni who passed away at the age of 88 on March 17 will be held later in the day.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: March 17, 2020 16:26 IST
Noted Marathi actor Jairam Kulkarni died in Pune on Tuesday morning due to old-age related ailments, a family member said. He was 88. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter-in-law Mrunal Kulkarni, also an actor.

Born in Barshi tehsil in Solapur district, Kulkarni had acted in more than 150 films, including "Chal Re Laxya Mumbaila", "Ashi Hi Banwabanwi", "Thartharat", "Rangat Sangat" to name a few. 

His last movie "Khel Aayushyacha" was released recently.

Before embarking on a full-fledged career in acting, Kulkarni had worked in Akashwani in Pune where he came into contact with personalities from the fields of literature, theatre, and film.

His last rites will be performed in Pune later in the day.

