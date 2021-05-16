Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANAVKAUL Manav Kaul: We are living in a bad dream and reminisce about good old times

Bollywood actor Manav Kaul on Sunday took to social media to express his mind on how he feels to be living amid a pandemic and how seeing people selflessly trying to help others makes him happy.

Manav shared a photograph of himself with mountains forming a picturesque background. In the photo, the actor can be seen staring at the mountains.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actor wrote in Hindi: "This was only last year but feels like I can't remember when was the last time I visited the mountains. When was the last time I had a hearty laughter or hugged someone after meeting them? Last year I thought that I will forget this like a bad dream but now we are living in this bad dream and keep reminiscing about our good old times."

Revealing his observation of people's behaviour during the hour of crisis, the actor further wrote: "But this is also true that we have never come so much close to each other in the past. We are caged but from within those cages we extend our hands with the intention of helping others. We are confined within our homes but we are still fighting. I feel so happy when I see that every person is trying their best to do whatever they can to help others, without even knowing what is the surname of the person they are trying to help. My love to all those small and big soldiers."

"Please take good care of yourself and stay at home. #maskup #stayhome #staysafe and get vaccinated as soon as possible. #getvaccienated," he suggested.

On the work front, Manav is all set to feature alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene in the upcoming thriller series "Finding Anamika". The show also features Sanjay Kapoor.