Image Source : TWITTER/BRUTALCANDOUR Malayalam film lyricist Chunakkara Ramankutty dies at 84

Popular Malayalam poet and film and drama lyricist Chunnakara Ramankutty passed away at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, said family sources. He was 84. Ramankutty has written for around 75 films for over 200 songs besides lyrics for over a 100 dramas.

Starting from 1978 he wrote lyrics for Malayalam films, till a few years back. His last piece was after the death of media baron and veteran Rajya Sabha member M.P.Veerendra Kumar, last month.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the popular lyricist and termed his passing away as a big loss for Kerala. "Several melodious songs have been penned by him and he also excelled in the drama arena. He was also a good orator," recalled Vijayan.

-Further details awaited

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage