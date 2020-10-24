Malaika Arora thanks friends, fans for making her feel on top of the World as they shower love on her birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle to share a thank you note

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram handle to share a thank you note for her fans and friends for their birthday wishes. The gorgeous actress has celebrated her 47th birthday on Friday, October 23. On the special occasion, she received love and warm wishes from her friends, fan and followers on social media.

In her post, she has mentioned that she is ‘humbled and grateful’ for all the love she has received on her birthday from her fans and friends from the industry. Malaika shared a music video with a gorgeous picture of herself pouting, along with a thank you note which reads, "A big thank you to all of you for making me feel on top of the World with your warm and wonderful wishes for my birthday. You make my world go round. I'm so humbled and grateful".

Yesterday, Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor shared a sweet birthday post for the actress. Shared a picture of Malaika, Arjun wrote, “Happy birthday, my fool.”

Meanwhile, bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika's best friend also wished her on her birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a throwback photo in which one can see the two ladies posing together. Kareena could be seen in a gold sequin dress while Malaika is slaying in her black outfit.

Dropping heart emojis, Kareena penned a heartfelt wish for Malaika, saying "Happy birthday darling Malla... May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts forever. I wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin, and ofcourse... lots of yoga asanas for the diva herself. Love you tons @malaikaaroraofficial"

