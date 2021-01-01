Malaika Arora shares mushy photo with beau Arjun Kapoor, wishes happy New Year 2021

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL Malaika Arora shares mushy photo with beau Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora suited up to ring in the New Year 2021. She celebrated the new year with beau Arjun Kapoor at her sister Amrita Arora's house in Goa. While she is an avid social media user, she keeps her love life private and rarely shares pictures with Arjun. However, on the first day of 2021, Malaika wished her fans with a loved-up picture with the actor and broke the internet.

Malaika Arora wrote, "It’s a new dawn ,it’s a new day , it’s a new year ..... 2021." The picture shows the diva dressed in a glittery silver pantsuit white Arjun kept it cool in a striped shirt and pants. The duo looked stunning together. Check out-

On the last day of 2020, Arjun Kapoor also took to Instagram to reflect back on the year and entering the new year with new hopes and dreams. He wrote, "It’s been a unique 12 months, Standing still yet moving ahead. Happy new year to all of you. See you guys in 2021 with a bigger purpose, some solid learnings & a definite hope for things to slowly & steadily get better..."

While Arjun and Malaika don't post many photos together on the internet, they have accepted their relationship and are comfortable with getting papped with each other. Last month, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were in Dharamshala with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The two couples were spotted exploring the hills in their free time. They also paid a visit to one of the most popular cafes in Dharamshala.

Sharing a glimpse from their afternoon getaway, Malaika had posted a picture of her soaking in the winter sun along with Kareena and little Taimur. "Mountain bliss #timtim @kareenakapoorkhan #dharamshala," she wrote.

She also shared a couple of other photos from the book cafe on her Instagram story.

Arjun and Saif were shooting for their upcoming film Bhoot Police in Dharamshala.