Mahesh Babu's nephew Ashok Galla makes his acting debut with Hero; watch teaser here

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's nephew Ashok Galla is all set to make his acting debut with a film titled Hero. Ashok has acting running in his genes. He is the grandson of veteran actor Krishna. Ashoka's parents are Padmavathi (Mahesh Babu's sister) and politician Jayadev Galla.

Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram and announced Ashok's entry into films. He also congratulated him. Sharing the poster of Ashok's first film Hero he wrote, "Couldn't be happier to launch the title of your debut film Ashok Galla! This looks super interesting! The Hero journey begins! Good luck to Sriram Adittya (the film's director) and team.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar also gave a shout out to Ashoka and wrote: "Good luck on your debut. Hero teaser looks really promising! Looking forward to the film and your performance. Wishing the team all the very best."

The film's teaser also released today. Ashok Galla makes entry as a horse-riding cowboy followed with montages featuring high octane drama. This film is about a person who is living in a fantasy world manufactured by the Hollywood dream factory.

Hero is written and directed by Sriram Adittya, who has helmed films like Bhale Manchi Roju, Shamanthakamani, and DevaDas.

Besides Ashok, Hero also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Satya, Archana Soundaryaare, Vennela Kishore and Brahmaji. The film is bankrolled by Ashok’s mother Padmavathi Galla under the banner Amar Raja Media & Entertainment.

