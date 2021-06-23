Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAMAL HAASAN, THATMASALAGIRL Kamal Haasan's heartwarming gesture for a fan suffering from brain cancer will melt your heart | WATCH

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan never fails to make his fans happy and his recent gesture is sure to leave you emotional. The actor did a special something for his fan who has been suffering from terminal brain cancer. Kamaal arranged a video call with his die-hard fan Saketh. He had been wanting to talk to his idol, Kamal Haasan for a long now. Knowing Saketh’s condition and his desire to have a conversation, Haasan agreed to talk to him.

Saketh and his family members spoke to the Indian actor via a video call. Pictures of Kamal Haasan interacting with them are being circulated on social media.

Sandhya Vaidyanathan, who had organized the call shared the picture and wrote on her Instagram page: “AND WE MADE THIS HAPPEN! OMG I CAN'T BELIEVE IT! Saketh's wish was to see @ikamalhaasan and this happened .. I'm so grateful to the team from his office and to everyone who amplified my story and I can't stop crying.. this is epic.. this is what I live for…to make dreams true.. to help people ! Saketh has brain cancer stage 3 and is such a fighter and so positive... we are all so proud of him. Please pray for him.”

Kamal recently celebrated 13 years of his sci-fi action thriller Dasavatharam. The actor-filmmaker took a trip down memory lane to share what went behind making the film, which he said was nothing short of a masterclass for him. Directed by K S Ravikumar, the film starred Haasan in ten distinct roles. Dasavatharam, which was under production for nearly three years, became a massive hit upon its release in 2008.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi issued 'U' certificate in Tamil, 'One more film of mine which children can enjoy'--written

Meanwhile, Kamal will soon commence shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming Tamil action-thriller, Vikram. He will also resume work on Indian 2.