Madhuri Dixit's throwback photo with sons Arin and Raayan breaks the internet

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who is currently a judge on the reality dance show 'Dance Deewane Season 3,' gave a cute twist to Throwback Thursday as she shared a childhood picture of her sons Arin and Raayan. The actress is an avid social media user and keeps her fans entertained with little sneak peeks into her personal life.

On Thursday, Madhuri Dixit shared an old picture with her two sons and called them 'The love of my life.' The actress also dropped a red heart emoji and wrote "#ThrowbackMemories" along with the pic. In the post, Madhuri can be seen smiling at the camera while holding her babies close to her.

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene have been sharing many pictures of their son Arin lately as he joined the University of Southern California. Earlier, Dr Nene took to Instagram to share photos with Arin at his university in the US and wrote, "Am so excited for Arin starting college. Give great thanks to all the educators before and the ones now, who have been great mentors and teachers. Proud to be the father of a Trojan! Look forward to his lifelong learning."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl will be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama Netflix series titled 'Finding Anamika'. The plot of the series revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic female actor.

It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and will likely star Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, and Suhasini Mulay too.