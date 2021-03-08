Image Source : TWITTER/PJMOTIONPICTURE Madhur Bhandarkar wraps up shoot of Prateik Babbar starrer India Lockdown

National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film India Lockdown in a start-to-finish schedule. The film has been shot in various parts of Mumbai and Pune. The film features Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belawadi and Aahana Kumra in pivotal roles. The film also stars Zarin Shihab, Ayeesha Aiman, Hrishita Bhatt, Saanand Verma and Satvik Bhatia. The project is backed by Bhandarkar Entertainment and PJ Motion pictures.

"We have finished shooting for the film. With such amazing actors by my side, it has been a memorable experience. The post-production will start soon," said Bhandarkar. Producer Pranav Jain added, "I was pleasantly surprised to see the shoot getting over in a perfectly planned manner. Working with Madhur, his team and the whole cast has been a wonderful experience."

The story of the film revolves around the true events and the universal impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, irrespective of strata and demographics.

The movie marks Bhandarkar's first directorial venture since 2017's political thriller Indu Sarkar. He has previously directed critically-acclaimed titles like Chandni Bar, Page 3, Traffic Signal and Fashion.