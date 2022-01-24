Light bulb blasts in front of Sara Ali Khan's face as she gets her makeup done, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan

It was a routine morning for Sara Ali Khan until a bulb blasted right in front of her face. The Bollywood actress had a rather minor scare accident when a light exploded while she was getting her makeup done in the vanity. The video of the incident was posted by Sara on her Instagram Story on Sunday. In the video, Sara can be seen with her team busy prepping her up for the shoot. She tells someone off-camera to get her coconut water. As the make-up artiste moves away after completing the touch-up and Sara leans forward to look in the mirror, a loud pop is heard with a flash of light. While the video immediately crashes, a jittered Sara is seen taken aback by the minor accident.

Mornings like these," Sara captioned the video followed by three ghost emojis. She also added a lightbulb and explosion emoji to explain the events. The video has been shared by a number of fan accounts. Check it out:

On the work front, Sara who was most recently seen in Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar has wrapped up her next project. In her next, she will be sharing screen space with actors Vicky Kaushal and Sharib Hashmi. Directed by Laxman Utekar of "Luka Chuppi" and "Mimi" fame, the movie is backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

The film went on floors in December in Indore. Hashmi took to Instagram and posted pictures with the film's cast and crew announcing the wrap.

"Made beautiful memories on the sets of this beautiful (yet untitled) film with a dream team produced by the awesome maddockfilms @pvijan Director @laxman. utekar sir you've won by heart," he wrote.

"The Family Man" actor said, after working with Kaushal in the film, he has become a "bigger fan". Hashmi called Khan a "sweetheart" and said the "Atrangi Re" actor doesn't behave like a "star".

"Thank you everybody and the entire team of this film who made this journey so smooth and memorable," he added.