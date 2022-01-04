Liger: Glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda's film breaks pan India records

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LIGERMOVIE_ Vijay Deverakonda

The much-awaited glimpse of Pan India star Vijay Deverakonda’s highly anticipated film LIGER (Saala Crossbreed) was launched as a New Year gift to fans. The video gives a glimpse of the adrenaline pumping MMA fight sequences that the film has in store for audiences and also shows the struggles of the ‘Slum Dog Of Streets Of Mumbai’ and ‘The Chai Wala’. Liger Glimpse has now set a new benchmark for the upcoming Pan India Films with record views in 24 hours. The video indeed broke previous best in just 7 hours, wherein it got 16 Million views in 24 hours. The video is trending top on YouTube.

The first glimpse of 'Liger' begins with an MMA commentator introducing Vijay as "The boy from India, the slumdog from the streets of Mumbai, and the chaiwala..Liger". Also, the clip hints at the backdrop of 'Liger', Vijay, who is introduced as the 'chai wala'. In the video, the 32-year-old actor is seen walking on the streets of Mumbai, along with his mother, played by actress Ramya Krishnan. Watch the video here:

With a couple of impactful dialogues, Vijay creates much appeal to his introduction in the video. Director Puri Jagannadh who is known for presenting his heroes in stylish best avatars has showed Vijay Deverakonda in never seen before action avatar in this Pan India project. Sported a different and trendy look, Vijay turned into beast mode for the character and his makeover amazed all and sundry. Indicating his complete physical makeover, Vijay looks with a chiselled physique and sports a completely new cornrows hairdo along with a ponytail.

Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu have important roles in 'Liger'.

Vishnu Sarma is handling the cinematography for 'Liger', while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Puri connects and Dharma Productions have bankrolled 'Liger' jointly, with Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta as the producers.

Being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, the movie is scheduled for release in theaters worldwide on August 25, 2022.

