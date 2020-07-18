Image Source : FILE IMAGE Lata Mangeshkar says hard to believe Covid-19 has struck Bachchan family, expresses concern for Aaradhya

Indian cinema's megastar Amitabh Bachchan and talented actor Abhishek Bachchan were diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus a few days back and admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. Last night, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, who were home quarantined showed mild symptoms and were rushed to Nanavati hospital. Now, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has expressed her thoughts over Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan’s COVID 19 diagnosis. The senior singer prayed for their recovery at the earliest.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Lata Mangeshkar mentioned that she is majorly concerned for Aaradhya’s well-being because she’s the youngest of them all and would be finding it difficult to assess what’s happening around. The popular vocalist added that it’s hard to believe even Bachchans could contract the virus. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya COVID-19 Health Update: Nanavati Hospital Says Their Vitals Are Stable

She was quoted saying, “It’s like a slap in the face. It is hard to believe that the virus has struck Bachchan Saab and his family. The virus spares no one. We need to understand that it is here to stay. It’s not going anywhere for some time now.”

Earlier, Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter and said, “Namaskar Abhishek ji. Aap Ke Pitaji,aap, Aishwarya ji aur Aaradhya jaldi swasth ho jaayein aisi main ishwar se prathana karti hun. (Abhishek, I pray to God for your father, yours, Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s speedy recovery.)”

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage