We tried listing top 28 songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar on Sep 28 -- her b'day

Lata Mangeshkar's 90th birthday

Can you ever imagine how less melodious the world of Indian film music would have been without September 28? September 28, because on this day in the year 1929, the Nightingale of India -- Lata Mangeshkar was born.

For generations, songs sung by her have been the definition of melody. Starting her career in 1948 with her first song "Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhoda" from the film Majboor, Lata Mangeshkar has gifted thousands of unforgettable songs to us.

On her 90th birthday, we thought of compiling her top ten songs.

But we lost track. Who wouldn't? Who can pin-point just ten songs from her Lata Mangeshkar's repertoire. Nobody. We couldn't stop ourselves from adding more songs to the list. Not that her work can be compiled in a list, we still try our luck.

On September 28, here's a list (without any particular order) of 28 songs that we heart. If you have any suggestions to make, feel free to s(r)ing in.

Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi (Aandhi)

Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh (Dil Apna Aur Preet Paraayi)

Aaj Phir Jeeney Ki Tamanna Hai (Guide)

Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na (Ghar)

Chaltey Chaltey (Pakeezah)

Rangeela Re (Prem Pujari)

Dekha Hai Eik Khwaab Toh (Silsila)

Satyam Shivam Sundaram (Satyam Shivam Sundaram)

Lag Jaa Galey (Woh Kaun Thhi)

Lukka Chhipi (Rang De Basanti)

Chanda Hai Tu Mera Sooraj Hai Tu (Aradhana)

Inn Aankhon Ke Masti Ke (Umrao Jaan)

13. Raina Beeti Jaaye (Amar Prem)

Tune O Rangeele (Kudrat)

Chupke Chupke Chal Ri Purvaiyya (Chupke Chupke)

Piya Bina (Abhimaan)

Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darrna Kya (Mughal-e-Azam)

Aayega Aanewala (Mahal)

Jiya Laagey Na (Anand)

Vande Mataram (Pukar)

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon

Tumhi Mere Mandir (Khandaan)

Saavan Ka Maheena Pawan Kare Shor (Milan)

Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha Pyaar Ke Qaabil Mujhe (Anpadh)

Iss Mod Se Jaatey Hain (Aandhi)

Mann Kyun Behenka Re (Utsav)

Naina Barse (Woh Kaun Thhi)

Aajkal Paon Zameen Par Nahin Padtey Mere (Ghar)