Laal Singh Chaddha’s shoot takes a toll on Aamir Khan’s health, actor takes painkillers for 10 days: report

Aamir Khan is currently busy shooting for his next film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor is in Punjab where he is completing the shoot of the film. There is no denying that Aamir goes to any extent to make his characters realistic and makes sure that the audience connect with them. Laal Singh Chaddha is no exception. The actor is working hard to make the film perfect even when the shooting is taking a toll on his health. Reportedly, Aamir shot for a special sequence in the film by having painkillers for 10 days continuously.

According to a report in Mid Day, a source revealed, “Aamir sir was shooting for a special sequence where he had to run across the country. The physical exertion was a lot due to the constant running, but we were on a fixed schedule. Aamir sir did not want to stop shooting since his bearded look had to be maintained throughout the sequence. So, he would consume painkillers and continue filming. This shooting schedule was on for around 10 days.”

It further read, “Aamir covered the whole of India for this portion, running in the heartlands of states in the North and South. He ended the shoot in Bengaluru.”

Earlier, Aamir has revealed in an interview that for Laal Singh Chaddha, he will have to run across the country which will be a challenging part for him. Talking about the role, Aamir said in an interview, “if you see each running shot, it’s not more than 30 seconds. Woh cut karke sequence mein lagta hai ki woh char saal bhaga. So, that’s not a worry. The challenge is actually getting the ‘sur’ of the character right.”

Aamir underwent a drastic physical transformation for Laal Singh Chaddha. He lost 20 Kgs for the role. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is an official Hindi remake of Tom hanks 1994 film Forest Grump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, who auditioned for the role in the film.

Actor Aamir Khan offers prayers at Gurudwara Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar. He is in Punjab for shooting of his upcoming film #LalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/jyZMW6LzWQ — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

