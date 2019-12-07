Aamir Khan's messy look photos from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha leaked

Aamir Khan shoots for Laal Singh Chaddha in Jaisalmer

Aamir Khan is currently busy shooting for his next Laal Singh Chaddha. The official Hindi remake of 1994 movie Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks also has Kareena Kapoor in an important role. Makers already released the first look of Aamir from the film. However, recent leaked photos from Laal Singh Chaddha shows him in a completely different look.

Unkempt hair, messy long beard along with a cap is his new look as he shoots for the film in Jaisalmer. In case you haven't seen the photos yet, here you go:

Lately, the superstar revealed his first look from the film. Long and heavy bearded look along with turban, pink and blue checkered shirt and high-waist trouser, Aamir looked unique.

Aamir announced Laal Singh Chaddha on his 54th birthday. Directed by Secret Superstar Advait Chandan, the movie is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

Laal Singh Chaddha is Kareena's third film with Aamir after blockbuster 3 Idiots and Talaash.

As per The Asian Age, Aamir will head to Jodhpur after completing shoot in Jaisalmer. In Jodhpur, he will be filming in Rohitgarh, Bhadrachur, and Siwana. Aamir has already completed shooting in Chandigarh and Amritsar.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News