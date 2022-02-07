Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott welcome their second baby; see FIRST photo of newborn

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KYLIE JENNER Kylie Jenner

American media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott in a post on social media. While she did not reveal much, a blue heart in the caption of the post seemingly indicated that it's a boy. The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul didn’t disclose the new baby’s name.

The child was born Wednesday, as the Instagram post was captioned with the date “2/2/22.” Kylie also shared the first glimpse of the newborn by posting a black-and-white photo that shows the newborn’s hand apparently being held by his big sister, Stormi, who turned 4 on Feb 1.

Jenner also posted flowers sent to her and Scott, 30, from notable family members like her older sister Kim Kardashian-West.

Kylie confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram in September, after rumours first emerged in August. She posted a video featuring her positive pregnancy test and a behind-the-scenes look at her undergoing an ultrasound scan. The video clip also featured Kylie's mom, Kris, being given photos of her scan results and then being overcome with emotion as she realised that her daughter is expecting another baby.

Later in Kylie's Instagram post, she is seen cradling her growing baby bump and celebrating the news with the rest of her family.

for the unversed, Jenner and Scott have been dating since 2017, but the couple reportedly split in 2019 and continued to co-parent their daughter. They reconciled in 2021. Jenner announced she was pregnant that September and held a baby shower in January.

Jenner, part of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality show family, founded her makeup company in 2015, tapping into her hundreds of millions of social media followers to promote her popular lip liners and liquid lipsticks.

--with agency inputs