Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITI SANON Kriti Sanon talks about patiently waiting for truth, fans wonder if she's hinting at Sushant's case

Actress Kriti Sanon has penned a cryptic poem that could be as much about the ongoing heavy spell of rains in the city as about the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Kriti starred with Sushant in the 2017 reincarnation drama "Raabta", and was also rumoured to be in a relationship with the late actor by sections of the media. Her poem on Instagram came after Sushant's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, appeared at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on Friday, when Mumbai was paralysed by torrential rain and storm.

She wrote:

"It is cloudy

It is foggy

Its all so unclear

But they say Truth is like the Sun

Its always there...

So don't speculate

Just patiently wait

For its gonna be windy for a while

and it is gonna rain.

But remember my friend,

sometimes a storm is just making way

for the Sun to shine again."

In the caption, she added: "#Patience."

She captioned her poem with emojis of tornado, rain, clouds and sun.

Earlier, Kriti Sanon sharing some memorable moments spent with Sushant, the actress wrote, "Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.".

Furthermore, Kriti Sanon added, "I wish so so many things....A part of my heart has gone with you. and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will".

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14. He was 34. He rose to fame with his portrayal of a simple man in the show "Pavitra Rishta" alongside actress Ankita Lokhande.

Sushant made his big-screen debut in 2013 with "Kai Po Che". He garnered a fandom playing the titular role in "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story". Later, he went on to star in movies such as "Shuddh Desi Romance", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichhore", among others.

