Thursday, June 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Kriti Sanon coaches mom on Punjabi 'hip hop' moves

Kriti Sanon coaches mom on Punjabi 'hip hop' moves

In the latest Instagram video shared by sister Nupur Sanon, actress Kriti Sanon can be seen teaching her mother how to do dance, especially a 'hip hop' step on Kangana Ranaut's song 'London Thumakda' from 'Queen.'

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 04, 2020 9:33 IST
Kriti Sanon coaches mom on Punjabi 'hip hop' moves
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUPURSANON

Kriti Sanon coaches mom on Punjabi 'hip hop' moves

Singer-actress Nupur Sanon on Wednesday shared a glimpse of her sister Kriti Sanon dance sessions at home with their mother. In the videos, Kriti is seen teaching her mother how to do dance, especially a "hip hop" step on Kangana Ranaut's song "London thumakda" from "Queen".

"That's how Punjabis hip hop... isn't she the cutest," Nupur captioned the videos. Have a look at the video here:

Kriti and Nupur have found a lot of time to bond during the lockdown. From cooking to baking and cleaning, the Sanon sisters have been seen doing a lot of chores together.​ Nupur even turned barber for Kriti and gave her a hair trim.

On the work front, Nupur will be seen in the sequel of popular song "Filhall". Kriti has films like "Mimi" and "Bachchan Pandey" in her kitty.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X