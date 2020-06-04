Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUPURSANON Kriti Sanon coaches mom on Punjabi 'hip hop' moves

Singer-actress Nupur Sanon on Wednesday shared a glimpse of her sister Kriti Sanon dance sessions at home with their mother. In the videos, Kriti is seen teaching her mother how to do dance, especially a "hip hop" step on Kangana Ranaut's song "London thumakda" from "Queen".

"That's how Punjabis hip hop... isn't she the cutest," Nupur captioned the videos. Have a look at the video here:

Kriti and Nupur have found a lot of time to bond during the lockdown. From cooking to baking and cleaning, the Sanon sisters have been seen doing a lot of chores together.​ Nupur even turned barber for Kriti and gave her a hair trim.

On the work front, Nupur will be seen in the sequel of popular song "Filhall". Kriti has films like "Mimi" and "Bachchan Pandey" in her kitty.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage