Is Kriti Kharbanda hiding her relationship with Pulkit Samrat? The actress answers

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat recently confirmed that they are dating.

Pagalpanti co-stars Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat recently confirmed that they have been seeing each other lately. The lovebirds let the cat out of the bag after months of speculation. Ever since then, the duo has been quite candid about their relationship.

When at a recent event of Pagalpanti, the actress was asked about her dating rumours, Kriti said, "We are not hiding our relationship but I feel people should give us some space because it's a family thing''. Pulkit added: "I think personal and family matters should be kept limited within the family. Our families are camera shy and media shy. It is not right on our part to express feelings on their behalf. I can just say we are in a happy space."

Before dating Kriti, Pulkit married long-time girlfriend Shweta Rohira in November 2014. Shweta is "rakhi-sister" of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The couple separated in November 2015. After the separation, there were rumours that Pulkit briefly dated Yami Gautam.

After "Pagalpanti", Pulkit and Kriti will be seen together in Bejoy Namibar's "Taish".

Talking about Nambiar's film, Kriti said: "It is completely an opposite film compared to ‘Pagalpanti'. In 'Taish', we aren't paired opposite each other. We just happen to be a part of the cast."

"Taish" is a revenge drama that also features Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh, Neha Sharma, Aditya Pancholi and Harshvardhan Rane.

On a related note, Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, which stars John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz, Anil Kapoor among others had a poor start. As per Box Office India, it collected Rs 2 crore on the first day.

