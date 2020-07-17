Koena Mitra slams YouTube imposter for sharing adult videos under her name, files police complaint

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@_KOENAOFFICIAL Koena Mitra slams YouTube imposter for sharing adult videos under her name

Bigg Boss 13 fame Koena Mitra, who rose to fame with her song Saki Saki, has blasted out on an imposter on YouTube for running an account under her name and sharing adult videos. The actress filed a police complaint against the user and expressed her annoyance about the same through multiple tweets. When a Twitter user tried to convince her that it is a fan page, the actress vent out her anger. She said, "You think it's a fan club? You mean Fans can upload shady pics and videos in my name? These accounts are just trying to defame me. Check their mail/ account details, Bio etc. If this isn't crime then what is?".

In another tweet, Koena Mitra said, "Both objectionable. First of all It's not a fan club. Not a FC page. Who's sahil and sana khan? They are running a YouTube channel as well where they upload porn stuff. Read their bio before commenting"

Giving more details about how she got to know about the imposter and the police complaint, Koena Mitra told TOI, "Since December, I was getting a lot of requests from my followers on Twitter to join Instagram but I was not up for it. But then last month, I thought of opening it since the lockdown is going on and everyone is free and active on social media. But then I found out there is already a fake account which is being run in my name which has more than 36.4k followers."

"So then I thought of opening an account and later reporting about the same. But then I found out that the person reported my account after reading my tweet or maybe after finding out that I am on Instagram. And Instagram did not even care to verify who is fake or who is original. I then filed a cyber crime complaint against that person who had also mentioned his e-mail id. I want the police to take strict action against the same and also want them to check whether he is fooling people under my name," she added.

Koena Mitra was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Lately, she has been very active on Twitter, sharing her opinions about Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

Dear Sushant, you wrote letters to yourself but you didn't write a suicide note? Difficult to believe. Kindly solve your case @itsSSR

Only you can!! Prayers.... @AmitShah You can make a difference. Please stand up. Please.#SCOrderCBIForSSR pic.twitter.com/9jQrKplv3S — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) July 9, 2020

You can never know what others are going through. Their struggles, their pain, their desires.....

Kindly stop mocking, bullying, and stop imposing your ways on everyone.

Kindly be kind to all.

Gone too soon. Om Shanti. #SushantSinghRajput — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) June 14, 2020

