Kiara Advani sizzles and impresses fans with her latest Instagram post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARAADVANI Kiara Advani sizzles and leaves fans stunned with her latest Instagram post

One of the good-lloking actresses of the B'town Kiara Advani left her fans amazed with her alluring picture on Thursday. The 'Kabir Singh' star took to Instagram and shared a scintillating picture from the teaser of the song 'Heelein Toot Gayi'. The song is a part of her upcoming film 'Indoo Ki Jawani'. In the picture, the 'Good Newwz' star is seen sporting a golden shimmer saree with smokey with a glittery green clutch. Kiara looks stunning as she donned smokey eyes makeup and nude lip shade while she effortlessly poses for the lens.

The 'Lust Stories' star captioned the post as, "#HeeleinTootGayi." Have a look at the same here:

As soon as she made the post, it quickly started gaining attention of not just her fans but also her industry counterparts. Within few minutes of being posted, the picture received more than one million likes. Celebrity followers including Athiya Shetty, Manish Malhotra and others even praised her look in the comments section of the post. Many of the fans showered love on Advani by leaving heart emoticons

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. She even teased everyone with the trailer of the song and wrote, "Hello ji, myself Kiara a.k.a. Indoo Gupta. Ab kya batao, naachte naachte #HeeleinTootGayi Teaser out now. Song releasing on 27th November, stay tuned!"

Earlier, the actor has been noted busy in promoting her upcoming film 'Indoo Ki Jawani' on social media, which is going to be released on December 11, 2020, in the cinemas.

Watch Indoo Ki Jawani trailer: