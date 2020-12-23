Khushi Kapoor finally makes her Instagram account public, check unseen pics with Janhvi, Sridevi, Arjun Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KHUSHI05K Khushi Kapoor finally makes her Instagram account public

Bollywood diva janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor is already a social media sensation. The diva has been on Instagram but had kept her account private till now. Even though fans could not see what she was posting, her pictures went viral every now and then. Now, Khushi has finally made her account public, giving a sneak peek into many eye-popping photos with her friends and family. Khushi's Instagram profile is loaded with her precious memories with sister Janhvi, brother Arjun, parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. She also has endless funny videos with her friends.

Going by the pictures on her Instagram, it won't be wrong to say that Khushi Kapoor is a complete diva. From backless dresses to flawless makeup selfies, she is a treat to sore eyes. One of the pictures that attracted the most number of eyeballs is her childhood picture with mother Sridevi. It shows little Khushi sitting on the shoulders of Sridevi as the late actress flaunts an infectious smile.

Here are more unseen photos of Khushi Kapoor with her family-

According to Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi is the most pampered child in the family. The Ishaqzaade actor told host Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan that their father Boney Kapoor loves her the most.

On the career front, it is said that Khushi Kapoor will soon make her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Karan Johar's film opposite Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. However, nothing has been announced yet.