Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3 is my birthday treat to the viewers, says Ekta Kapoor

No one understands the Indian audience and their tastes like content Czarina Ekta Kapoor. Having revolutionized how we consume content, be it TV or the digital space, she’s one who’s gone from strength to strength and never looked back. Rising to fame as the Queen of Indian TV to now being lauded as the 'Content Queen', the journey for Ekta Kapoor has been quite a rollercoaster. Be it any age group and any medium, the viewer can rest assured that Ekta Kapoor will give them a show that’ll keep them hooked to their screen.

Knowing what her fans like best, Ekta, takes things up a notch on her birthday with the launch of the third season of the classic show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain as a treat for the viewers of ALTBalaji and ZEE5. Over two highly successful seasons, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain has been a show that’s changed perceptions about love and the complexities of marriage for the better. The series that features a talented pool of actors like Ronit Roy, Gurdip Kohli Punjj, Mona Singh, Apurva Agnihotri, Pooja Banerjee, Palak Jain, and Aditi Vasudeva amongst others is now streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

Speaking about Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3, Ekta Kapoor, Joint MD, Balaji Telefilms quipped, “I am delighted to have launched the third season of one of my favourite shows, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, just a day before my birthday. I’ve always wanted to tell a mature love story and I’m glad to have done that through Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, a show that intricately weaves the complexities of modern-day relationships. On the back of two highly successful seasons, season 3 will continue to examine many shades of relationships along with delving into infidelity. It’s a season that will show us what happens when love turns shades of dark and make the audience question the societal norm. The show is my birthday treat to all the viewers of ALTBalaji and ZEE5. Seeing them shower their love and affection for the show would be the perfect gift.”

With a fourth season of the popular series already in the pipeline, the upcoming season is sure to be an exciting watch as one waits to see how the story of Rohit, Ananya, and Poonam unfolds. Will they accept love or will they let the anger take over love and end up destroying everything. To find out, watch first 10 episodes of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 that’s streaming now on both ALTBalaji & ZEE5.

