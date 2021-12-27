'Love you have be with you...': Katrina Kaif pens heartfelt note for Salman Khan on his birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Katrina Kaif pens heartfelt note for Salman Khan on his 56th birthday; see post

As Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan turned a year older on Monday (December 27), actress Katrina Kaif who recently got married penned a sweet message on social media for his special day. Taking to her Instagram story, Katrina posted a monochrome picture of Salman. She wrote, "@beingsalmankhan the Happiest birthday to u. May all the love and brilliance u have be with you forever," along with adding a heart emoticon.

Take a look:

Katrina and Salman will next be seen sharing screen space in 'Tiger 3', for which they will resume shooting in the coming few days. The duo has worked together in several films including 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya', 'Partner', 'Hello', 'Yuvraaj', 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Apart from work, Salman and Katrina share a close bond. They were also rumoured to be dating in the past. Meanwhile, on the personal front, Katrina recently tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9.

Salman got bit by a non-venomous snake on the eve of his birthday. He was immediately taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and was discharged on Sunday morning. Later, the actor hosted a birthday bash at his Panvel farmhouse which was attended by several celebrities including Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, actor Bobby Deol, producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala, producer-actor Nikhil Dwivedi and actor Maniesh Paul among others.

Several videos from the birthday celebrations are doing rounds on social media platforms. In one of the videos, Salman can be seen cutting a cake with niece Ayat, his sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's little girl.

