Kartik Aaryan shares Covid selfie, actor's caption about night curfew grabs attention

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan shares Covid selfie

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan knows how to leave his fans in splits. The actor keeps giving glimpses of his personal life through Instagram posts and his captions are always worth reading. Since the actor is in quarantine currently after testing positive for Covid19, he posted a sarcastic comment after the announcement of the night curfew in Maharashtra. The actor flaunted his 'glowing twacha' (glowing skin) in a selfie and said, "Mera lockdown ho gaya... Tum sab ka night curfew toh ho."

Kartik Aaryan called it his 'Covid Selfie.' Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday ordered night "curfew" in the entire Maharashtra from March 28 in view of the unabated rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Last week, Kartik took to social media to inform that he has tested positive for Covid-19. "Positive ho gaya, Dua karo," Kartik shared on Instagram and Twitter, informing netizens about his health. Commenting on his posts, fans expressed concern and prayers for his speedy recovery.

On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming horror comedy film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" where he features alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani.

Shoot for the Anees Bazmee directorial has already been delayed several times due to Covid. It is now being speculated that shoot will again be halted with the lead actor falling sick.

The film is a sequel to 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" and is slated to hit theatres in November.

Besides this, Kartik will also be seen in the film "Dhamaka" which will release on OTT. The actor plays the role of a news anchor in the film, who is covering the story of a mysterious bomb blast. The film has been directed by Ram Madhvani.