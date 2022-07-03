Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's 'kiss of love' on beach vacation; actress shares mushy post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is currently enjoying her London vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and both the children Jeh, Taimur. She never fails to treat her fans with her vacay posts on her Instagram. On Sunday, Kareena shared a very special post as she shared pictures with her dear husband Saif. Sharing the love-filled photographs straight from England beach, Kareena wrote, "Beach Pe a Jacket and a Kiss…the English Channel …#Is that summer in England?" In the first picture, Kareena can be seen taking a selfie with Saif. The two can be seen posing along the seaside. they both can be seen wearing their winter attires. In another picture, Saif can be seen planting a kiss on Kareena’s cheeks. Kareena also shared her solo selfie.

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

Kareena and Saif have been setting couple goals with their stunning pictures. Ther fans could not stop themselves from dropping their sweet comments. One of them wrote, "My favorite couple." Another said, "Ageing like wine so pretty." A user also said, "It's our typical English weather welcome to Kent."

Yesterday, the actress shared a happy picture on her Instagram, cuddling with her younger son Jeh Ali Khan under London skies. "Can we cuddle under a rainbow always and forever...?? cause there is nothing else I want or now here else I would rather be...#MyJeh baba... #Summer2022," she captioned the post.

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming films

on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022. Apart from that, she will be making her digital debut with director Sujoy Ghosh's next film based on the bestselling novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X' opposite actor Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma. The film will stream exclusively on Netflix.