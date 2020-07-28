Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan takes up #ChallengeAccepted trend, shares adorable pic of Taimur and Inaaya

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is now an avid Instagram user took to the social media platform and took up the viral #ChallengeAccepted trend. on Tuesday. The Veere Di Wedding actress shared an adorable monochrome picture of her son Taimur Alli Khan and his cousin Inaaya The #ChallengeAccpeted social media trend sees women sharing black and white selfies with a message about women supporting women. Women are encouraged to tag other women in their posts to keep the chain of support going."Empower. Support. Love. Never lose the child in you," wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote as she shared the picture. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor clocked twenty years in Bollywood on June 30, the day when her first film Refugee released two decades ago. Directed by JP Dutta, Refugee also marked Abhishek Bachchan's stepping stone in Bollywood. Sharing her first-ever shot from Refugee, Kareena wrote she filmed the sequence as early as 4am in the morning. In her post on Tuesday, Kareena wrote that she woke up today appreciating the decision that changed her life over 20 years ago: "My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence," Kareena wrote in her post.

Describing Abhishek as the "sweetest" co-star, Kareena wrote: "I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength. Thank you, JP Dutta for my life in the movies... Bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has two interesting projects in the pipeline. She is working on Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. On the other hand, the 3 Idiots actress will also be seen in Karan Johar’s much talked about period drama Takht which also features Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles.

