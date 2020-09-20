Kareena Kapoor Khan pens down beautiful post ahead her 40th birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena shared a picture one day ahead of her birthday.

The diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to ring in her 40th birthday soon. And just a day before, she shared a beautiful post talking about her life and experiences.

She took to her Instagram handle and posted a gorgeous pic of herself in black and white. In the caption Bebo wrote, “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG”

As soon as Kareena uploaded the post, she got reactions from her girl gang including sister Karisma Kapoor, close friend Malaika Arora and cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Apart from them, actors like Dia Mirza, celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and many more wished the Good Newwz actress in advance.

Meanwhile, preparations for Kareena’s birthday celebration have already begun. We have come across a few pictures of some people, who seem like the actress’s friends, getting her balloons and gifts.

In some pics Kareena is seen dressed up while stepping out of her car.

That’s not all, Bebo also added a couple of clicks in her Insta story and wrote, “Birthday kebabs getting ready.”

Well, looks like the begum is going to have a rocking birthday.

For the unversed, Kareena was born to Kapoors which is also known as the first family of Bollywood on September 21. She is the younger daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. She is got married to actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and the couple has a son named Taimur Ali Khan. And recently, the duo announced that they are set to welcome their second child.

