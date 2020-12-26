Kareena Kapoor Khan misses annual vacation to Gstaad, shares unseen pics with Saif and Taimur

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan shares unseen pics with Saif and Taimur

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to go on vacations with her family. The actress is frequently seen travelling and spending her holidays in another part of the world. However, this year her travel plans came to a stop due to COVID19 pandemic. Kareena is missing her annual vacation to Gstaad. The actress took to her Instagram to share unseen pictures from the beautiful town in Switzerland.

The photos show Kareena, Saif and their son Taimur posing in the snow. Kareena wrote, "Will miss you this year .. Gstaad my love."

Earlier on Christmas, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that her son Taimur Ali Khan loves turkey. In an Instagram image the actress posted, she can be seen posing for the camera along with husband Saif Ali Khan, while Taimur, who is fondly called Tim by his parents, gorging on turkey.

"Someone loves turkey," Kareena wrote. Kareena and Saif hosted a Christmas eve dinner with his family and friends. "That warm, fuzzy feeling... Merry Xmas people," she wrote as caption.

Keeping up with the Christmas Lunch tradition of the Kapoor Khandaan, the family members got together on Friday to enjoy the festival. Kareena also shared a sneak peek from the same which included Karisma, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria, Armaan Jain and wife Anissa along with others. She wrote, "The tradition continues... and so does the screaming... la familia forever...All covid tested rocking and rolling... Merry Xmas people"

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and the actress gave birth to their first-born, Taimur, in 2016. She is currently expecting their second baby, and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.

Kareena and Saif had announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.