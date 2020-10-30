Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys being pampered by mom, shares a pic of ‘Maa ke haath ka maalish’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan is having a time of her life. She is enjoying every bit of her second pregnancy by getting pampered and how.

Recently, the actress shared a picture on her social media featuring her mother Babita Kapoor. In the photo Kareena is receiving a relaxing head massage from her mom while she is sitting on the couch with her eyes closed.

Bebo captioned the image saying, “Maa ke haath ka... maalish”

As soon as the diva shared her pic, comments from her fans, friends and family started pouring in.

Kareena’s bestie Amrita Arora and cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were all hearts after watching the photo. On the other hand her friend Malaika Arora also commented saying, “So sweet”.

Kareena is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her recent pics for her fans. Not long ago Bebo was seen flaunting her baby bump as she twined with sister Karisma Kapoor during a shoot.

The little boomerang showed her sitting on the chair getting her hair and make up done by her artist Pompy. The clip which she uploaded was a repost from her sister Karisma Kapoor. Karisma captioned the post "Working with the sis always the best #sistersquad #behindthescenes."

Take a look.

The actress is in her second trimester of pregnancy and her keeps sharing her pictures with her adorable baby bump. She is six month pregnant.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena just finished shooting for film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. It will be released in Christmas next year.

