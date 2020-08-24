Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEBOKAPOORS Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby bump to be concealed using VFX for Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan left her fans overjoyed after she and husband Saif Ali Khan announced the arrival of their second baby. The actress was effortlessly glowing when pictures from Saif's 50th birthday celebrations broke the internet recently. Her baby bump was also visible. Now, as the I&B Ministery has given the approval to resume shoots, her next film Laal Singh Chaddha's shoot is all set to go on floors. Kareena was shooting for the film before the lockdown and still had 100 days of shoot left. The latest report claims that Bebo's baby bump will be concealed using VFX in the Aamir Khan starrer.

According to the reports in ETimes, a source has said, "Since Bebo’s baby bump is visible, it will be concealed using VFX. She has 100 days of shoot left and is expected to join the team in September-October to wrap her portions."

Recently, Aamir Khan's pictures went viral when he visited Turkey for the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was supposed to hit the screens on Christmas this year, but it has been postponed by a whole year due to the COVID19 pandemic. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, "NEW RELEASE DATE... #LaalSinghChaddha - starring #AamirKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan - will now release on #Christmas2021... Costars #MonaSingh... Directed by Advait Chandan... Produced by #AamirKhan, #KiranRao and #Viacom18Studios."

Laal Singh Chaddha is self-produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Secret Superstar maker Advait Chandan. The film, also featuring Kareena Kapoor, is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. The film will release on Christmas next year.

On a related note, Kareena and Saif tied the knot in October 2012 and welcomed their first child together, Taimur Ali Khan, on December 20, 2016. Confirming her second pregnancy, the family released a statement that said: "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support."

Saif and Kareena

Kareena also has Karan Johar's Takht in the pipeline, the shooting of which hasn't begun yet.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage