Karan Johar on Bigg Boss OTT: 6 weeks inside the house? Can’t stay without my phone for even an hour

Karan Johar, by his own admission, is an avid follower of the biggest controversial reality show - Bigg Boss. As per the rules, no contestant can take any communication device with him/her into the house. So come what may, Karan will never be seen as a contestant in this reality show. But it is a dream come true for the filmmaker to host Bigg Boss OTT which begins streaming on August 8, 2021, on Voot for six weeks before its television premiere.

So, even as he’s excited about engaging, directing, guiding or bossing around, the celebrity residents of the reality show, Karan himself is not keen on becoming an inmate of the house. When asked if he would ever consider spending six weeks in the Bigg Boss OTT House as a contestant, Karan says, “Six weeks inside the house? I can’t stay without my phone for even an hour. Just imagine how many things I will miss out on in just one hour. Oh My Gosh, I don’t even want to get started.”

As per the latest update, playback singer Neha Bhasin has become the first confirmed contestant for the reality show. However other names have not been unveiled yet.

The makers on Sunday teased the second contestant too, however, they have not revealed the name. Reportedly, actor Karan Nath will be joining Bigg Boss OTT as the second confirmed contestant. He made his Bollywood debut with Paagalpan opposite Aarti Agarwal. He was also seen in films namely, Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa, Tum - A Dangerous Obsession and Sssshh…. and Tera Kya Hoga Johnny. Karan was last seen in 2020 film Guns in Banaras.

Meanwhile, after the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move to Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss', hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.