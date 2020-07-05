Image Source : INSTA/KAPILSHARMA,SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT1 Kapil Sharma gives sharp reply to Twitter user who asked why he isn’t posting about Sushant Singh Rajput

Popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma keeps ruling the internet for his befitting replies to trolls who ask him about his personal and professional life. His past has been a topic of discussion for many till date. Recently, a Twitter user trolled Kapil Sharma for not posting anything for actor Sushant Singh Rajput after he was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. The comedian gave a sharp reply to him and said that he should mind his own business.

The Twitter user, in a non-acceptable language said, "Gyaanchand. Sushant Singh Rajput ke liye bhi tweet karo ya p**hwaada phat gaya." To this Kapil Sharma replied in the same lines and said, "Ab apki bhaasha me! :- g*tichand.Mera p**hwaada to theek hai, aap kripya apna p**hwaade jaisa munh tabhi khole’n jab apke paas uchit kaaran ho."

Sushant Singh Rajpur died by suicide and his death raised a storm in the industry. From a debate about "insiders vs outsiders" to the importance of menatl health, people's focus shifted to many things. Kapil Sharma has also suffered depression after which he lost on work and became alcoholic. His infamous fight with comedian-actor Sunil Grover also ruined his image.

Talking about the same, he had told Indian Express, "I could not step on the stage to perform and would cancel the shoot. I suffered from anxiety and drank myself silly. I would stay locked up in the office with my pet dog. People stopped coming on the show and I went off the radar.” He continued, “One of my close friends asked me to shift to his seaside apartment. He thought a change of scene would be good for me. As I saw the wide expanse of the sea from his balcony, I felt like jumping into it. I was depressed; it felt like the world was gunning for me."

The actor has revealed that he had lost 12 Kgs for his film after which he started drinking which affected his health and mande him lose control. He also mentioned that he loved his team and would anxious if he doesn't see them around.

On a related note, Sushant Singh Rajput was battling depression for six months. Police found medical prescriptions and medicines in his room. His family believes that the actor was full of life and cannot take his own life. The investigation is underway to know why the actor decided to die. Police have recorded statements of 28 people to date related to Sushant Singh Rajput's personal and professional life.

