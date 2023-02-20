Kannada film director SK Bhagavan passes away in Bengaluru at 89

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kannada film director SK Bhagavan passes away

Kannada film director SK Bhagavan passed away in Bengaluru on the morning of February 20. He was aged 89 and is said to have died due to age-related illnes. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in an emotional tweet said, "I was very saddened to hear the news of renowned director of Kannada film industry SK Bhagavan's death. I pray that God gives strength to his family to bear this pain."

He continued, "Dorai-Bhagavan duo has given many tasteful films to Kannada cinema. Dr and his friend Dorai Raj directed 55 films including 'Kasthuri Niwas', 'Eradu Soyam', 'Bayalu Dari', 'Giri Kanye', 'Hosa Lekuk' starring Rajkumar. Om Shantih."

Born on July 5, 1933, Bhagawan began performing in theatre plays at an early age alongside Hirannaiah Mithra Mandali. In 1956, he began working in the movie industry as Kanagal Prabhakar Shastri's assistant. Soon, he was listed alongside A.C. Narasimha Murthy as the co-director of 'Rajadurgada Rahasya' (1967). When he co-directed 'Jedara Bale' (1968) with Dorai Raj under the moniker Dorai-Bhagavan, he made his professional directorial debut. They were the first Kannada filmmakers to make James Bond-style films.

(With ANI inputs)

