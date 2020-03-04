Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli volunteers to handle PM Modi's social media handles on Women’s Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that he will hand over his social media accounts to selected inspirational women. After the announcement, actress Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel showed her desire to do the same so that she can give her piece of mind to all his detractors.

Taking to Twitter, Rangoli tweeted, "Modi ji me pls me, aapke aalochakon ko kuch khari khoti sunane ka mann hai pls mauka do (Modi ji, please give me a chance. I really want to give your detractors a piece of my mind)."

Modi ji me pls me, aapke aalochakon ko kuch khari khoti sunane ka mann hai pls mauka do.... 🥰🙏😁😁😁 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 3, 2020

This came after PM's announcement on Twitter about the same where he wrote, "This Women’s Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs."

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

Not just Rangoli, her sister Kangana has been a stern supporter for Narendra Modi and has previously said that he is the 'most deserving candidate' to become the prime minister of our country. She said, "He is the most deserving candidate. It’s not like he has reached this place because of his mother and father. He is the rightful leader of the democracy. We have voted him as our prime minister. This cannot be taken away from him. This is his well-deserved place which he has earned after sheer hard work. So, there shouldn’t be any doubt about his credibility as a prime minister."

On the work front, Kangana is these days shooting for AL Vijay’s Thalaivi which is based on the life of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film produced by Vishnu Vardhan Iduri and Shaailesh R Singh is slated to release on June 26, 2020.

