Kangana Ranaut says Sushant Singh Rajput was frightened when he met Rhea, she took advantage of him

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut says Sushant Singh Rajput was frightened when he met Rhea Chakraborty

After late Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, actress Kangana Ranaut's team took to Twitter to claim that the actress took 'advantage' of him. The Manikarnika actress accused Rgea of using Sushant's money and said that she was led by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for the same.

Kangana Ranaut's team wrote, "Rhea and Sushant’s relationship was less than one year, Sushant put all his trust in her, he was frightened by the world outside wanted to leave, wanted to do anything to start a new life, he was already so broken when he met her, she took advantage of that...it was a prolonged harassment of years, like Kangana explained one lobby finished his career and reputation and other lobby lynched him mentally and emotionally."

Rhea and Sushant’s relationship was less than one year, Sushant put all his trust in her, he was frightened by the world outside wanted to leave, wanted to do anything to start a new life, he was already so broken when he met her, she took advantage of that..(1/2) https://t.co/fXo2V7MgWZ — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 29, 2020

...it was a prolonged harassment of years, like Kangana explained one lobby finished his career and reputation and other lobby lynched him mentally and emotionally.. 2/2 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 29, 2020

In another tweet, Team Kangana Ranaut also said, "In her last tweets #RheaChakraborty said she wants CBI for Shushant, she should also reveal now, who were her partners in crime?" Further, the team's tweets accused Mahesh Bhatt of leading Rhea to Sushant. "Need CBI for Sushant, Rhea had all his gadgets, must be an instruction from Mahesh Bhatt to follow Alia, so many of his posts were deleted," the tweet read.

In her last tweets #RheaChakraborty said she wants CBI for Shushant, she should also reveal now, who were her partners in crime? pic.twitter.com/lXnGICY18V — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 29, 2020

On the other hand, actor Nawazuddin’s brother also took to Twitter to take an indirect dig on Rhea Chakraborty without taking anybody's name. He tweeted, "यहाँ पर बहुत सारे #rehachakraborty जैसे लोग हैंजो ब्लैक्मेल कर लोगों की मेहनत और इज़्ज़त पर पानी फेर देना चाहते हैंपैसा और सब कुछ हड़प कर लेना चाहते हैं। चाहे वो ब्लैक्मेल पर्सनली किया जाये या मीडिया और ट्विटर के द्वारा।" Roughly translated as-- "There are a lot of people like #rehachakraborty here who want to blackmail and ruin people's hard work and honor..who want to take their money and everything. Be it Blackmail Personally or by Media and Twitter.

यहाँ पर बहुत सारे #rehachakraborty जैसे लोग हैं जो ब्लैक्मेल कर लोगों की मेहनत और इज़्ज़त पर पानी फेर देना चाहते हैं पैसा और सब कुछ हड़प कर लेना चाहते हैं।

चाहे वो ब्लैक्मेल पर्सनली किया जाये या मीडिया और ट्विटर के द्वारा। — Shamas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) July 28, 2020

Sushant's father K.K. Singh has filed an FIR accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide. The FIR is 6-page long and has many serious allegations against the Jalebi actress. Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone said that the FIR registered against Rhea Chakraborty under allegations under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput's father.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage