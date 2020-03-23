Kangana Ranaut thanks fans for birthday wishes, sings a song dedicating to the martyrs. Watch video

Image Source : TWITTER Kangana Ranaut thanks fans for birthday wishes, sings a song dedicating to the martyrs

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut celebrates her birthday today. The Panga actress is in Manali these days where is she is spending quality time with her family and nephew Prithvi in self-quarantine. On her 33rd birthday, fans flooded the internet with wishes and compliments. While Kangana isn't on social media, her sister Rangoli Chandel shared a video of the actress thanking fans for the wishes.

In the video, Kangana is seen donning a gorgeous silk saree as she thanked her fans for the wishes. She also dedicated a song for all the martyrs and sang 'Ab Tumhare Hawaale Watan Saathiyon' in her soulful voice. Rangoli captioned the video saying, "Dear friends Kangana thanking you all for wishing her on her Birthday also she sang few lines for our Martyrs, Jai Hind"

Dear friends Kangana thanking you all for wishing her on her Birthday also she sang few lines for our Martyrs, Jai Hind 🙏 pic.twitter.com/g1Ur65QLCE — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2020

Earlier in the day, Rangoli Chandel wishes her sister Kangana with an adorable post on Twitter. She shared a throwback picture of the actress in which she is seen sitting with her siblings as their father taught them. She wrote, “Happy birthday Chotu ( on the left side) typical summer evening back in the 90’s Papa getting homework done, we look very calm but deep down even our bone marrow’s trembling.”

Happy birthday Chotu( on the left side typical summer evening back in the 90’s Papa getting home work done, we look very calm but deep down even our bone marrow’s trembling😬😁❤️... pic.twitter.com/1brwHlnHgv — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2020

During the self-quarantine period at home in Manali, Kangana Ranaut is taking complete care of her fitness. Earlier, Kangana Ranaut's team shared a photo of the actress training hard with her trainer and losing the 20 kilos she gained for Jayalalithaa biopic. The caption read, “Training never stops for #KanganaRanaut who is working out with her trainer, @siddharthasingh1810 in Manali during #coronavirus quarantine. Fun Fact: Sid has trained Kangana during Rangoon and Tanu Weds Manu, and she trains with him whenever she’s Manali.”

