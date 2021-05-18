Image Source : INSTA/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut tests negative for COVID-19

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said she has tested negative for COVID-19, more than 10 days after contracting the virus. The 34-year-old actor had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 8 and was under home quarantine. Ranaut, whose Twitter account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of rules earlier this month, took to Instagram to share the health update with her fans.

"Hello everyone today I tested negative for Covid...Thanks for your wishes and love," she posted on her Instagram Stories. Have a look at her health update here:

Image Source : INSTA/KANGANARANAUT Kangana shares health update

She tested positive earlier this month and posted the health update on Instagram, along with a picture that shows her performing Sukhasana. "I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive," she wrote in the post.

The actress urged everyone not to be scared, calling the disease "nothing but a small time flu." "I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don't give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let's destroy this Covid-19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev," she wrote.

Recently, Kangana's Twitter account was suspended, after she posted a series of tweets perceived to be controversial.

-With PTI inputs