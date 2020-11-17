Image Source : TWITTER/@KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut shares beautiful selfies enjoying sunshine as she welcomes cold winter morning in Manali

Just after returning to her home in Manali from brother Aksht's wedding, Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday dropped a few gorgeous pictures of herself on her social media handle as she welcomed a cold winter morning in her town. The 'Queen' actress had been spending time in Manali and often shared glimpses of the beautiful nature and garden around her house. Recently, she posted photos of herself, enjoying the winter sun.

Soaked in the sun on a cold winter morning day, Kangana shared beautiful selfies of herself on Twitter. She revealed that the morning temperature was recorded to be minus two degrees. In the pictures, Kangana is seen sporting a winter scarf around her neck as she left her curly locks open. Captioning the post, she wrote, "Good morning friends.....Manali is beautiful and cold, early morning was showing minus two degrees temperature if we learn to dance to the rhythm of nature all seasons are beautiful."

Good morning friends.....Manali is beautiful and cold, early morning was showing minus two degrees temperature, if we learn to dance to the rhythm of nature all seasons are beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ioUoybbPDQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 17, 2020

Its not the first time Kangana has shared nature-related post, earlier also she dropped some gorgeous photos of her garden, enjoying in the sun.

Just a few days back, revealing her inner poet, Kangana Ranaut had penned a beautiful poem titled 'Aasman' along with a soothing video. The actor shot the video in the summer months at her home in Manali. The video had a voiceover from Kangana, as she recited her poem enjoying a summer day in the mountains. The artistically shot video has visuals of flowers, blue sky, mountains and shows Kangana lying on the lush green grass enjoying her life to the fullest.

“Poem I wrote and shot this summer, as winter approaches reminiscing Aasman,” she wrote as she shared the video on Twitter. The poem seems to talked about doubting a lover’s affection and used the beauty of blue skies as an allegory. Kangana uses the sky like an analogy to reflect one’s thoughts and feelings.