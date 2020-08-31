Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEAM_KANGANA_RANAUT Kangana Ranaut's follower count decreases, actor feels she is shadow banned by Twitter

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has joined Twitter and is now actively putting forth her opinions on her own. The actress has been on the forefront, talking about the drug's link in Bollywood, after Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats went viral. The actress claimed that she is willing to open up about the drugs racket in the industry if she is given security from the Centre Government. On the other hand, while it has been just a few days that Kangana joined Twitter, her follower count has been decreasing around 40,000-50,000 every day. A Twitter user brought this to her notice to which the actress said that she doesn't know how it works.

The Twitter user claimed that Kangana's followers went down from 992k to 988k in one hour. To this, she tweeted, "I agree I notice pattern every day 40-50 thousand followers drop, I am very new to this place but how does this work? Why are they doing this any idea? @TwitterIndia @jack @TwitterSupport."

I agree I notice pattern every day 40-50 thousand followers drop, I am very new to this place but how does this work? Why are they doing this any idea? @TwitterIndia @jack @TwitterSupport https://t.co/OVGvzszYdX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 31, 2020

Another follower said that the actress might have been shadow banned by Twitter for promoting 'nationalistic sentiments.' To this, she agreed and said, "Hmm I see Nationalists have to struggle every where, racket is so strong, I noticed because last night we were to very close to a million, anyway, sincere apologies to all those who are getting unfollows automatically, so unfair but arnt we used to this now?"

Hmm I see Nationalists have to struggle every where, racket is so strong, I noticed because last night we were to very close to a million, anyway, sincere apologies to all those who are getting unfollows automatically, so unfair but arnt we used to this now 🙂? https://t.co/ZWei0QhJOB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 31, 2020

For those who don't know, Shadow Ban is a form of Twitter censorship in which the platform hides or blocks your content from your followers and other Twitter users.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut has some of the most anticipated movies in her bag. She is going to be portraying the role of late politician Jayalalithaa in the biopic Thalaivi. Along with Thalaivi, she also has another film called Tejas where she plays the role of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. She also has film Dhadak in the pipeline in which she will be seen as a spy.

