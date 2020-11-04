Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut on gaining 20 Kg, when 'my director shows me Thalaivi footage, all seems fine'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut keeps giving a sneak peek of her personal and professional life to fans through social media. The actress joined Twitter a month ago and has been very active interacting with her fans and sharing her precious moments. On Wednesday, talking about the gratification that she got from playing the role of political stalwart J Jayalalithaa to perfection in her film Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut opened up on her journey of weight management for and after the completion of the film. The 'Queen,' actor took to Twitter to post a picture of herself from her recent workout sessions and a picture of herself portraying the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in her film. She went on to pen down a short note about her weight management journey for the film.

"I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30's I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi n do Bharatnatyam,it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection," she wrote.

"Journey back to my fit body wasn't easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs arnt budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me Thalaivi footage and all seems fine," she wrote in a separate tweet.

On Tuesday, the actress had recalled being 'Datto' on the sets of her popular film Tanu Weds Manu Returns. She shared a picture of herself doing a full split and wrote, 'Who could have thought Datto will become such an iconic character, this picture is from TWMR shoot in Delhi, I am doing a full 180 degree split stretch just before the shot of my long jump, @aanandlrai ji can be seen directing behind me, beautiful memories

Kangana had earlier in October wrapped up the shooting schedule for Thalaivi in Hyderabad. She had resumed work after seven months. She had tweeted, "Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic. P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them."

Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic.

After returning to Manali, Kangana Ranaut started her action training for her upcoming films Tejas and Dhakaad.

