Image Source : IG/KANGANA RANAUT, SANYA MALHOTRA Kangana Ranaut is all praises for Sanya Malhotra in Pagglait, says 'you deserve everything'

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra's film Pagglait which had an OTT release on March 26 is being appreciated by both fans and critics alike. The actress has been earning a lot of praises from her colleagues in the industry. Recently, Kangana Ranaut showered her love and praises on Sanya Malhotra for her role in Pagglait.

The Manikarnika actress took to her Twitter and retweeted a magazine cover and wrote, "She is soooo good .... I am gald people are recognising her talent, I heard #PagglaitOnNetflix is doing amazingly well... so happy for you Sanya you deserve everything and much more ... lots of love to you."

Sanya was overwhelmed by Kangana's warmest appreciation post, she was quick to respond to her gesture in the comments section. Sanya mentioned Kangana and said, "Thank you so much. It really means a lot."

In the film Pagglait, Sanya portrays the role of Sandhya, a young woman who becomes a widow within a few months of getting married. While the family grieves, Sandhya is unable to bring herself to mourn the death of her husband and soon discovers that her husband was in a relationship with his colleague Akansha, played by Sayani Gupta, before they got married.

Directed by Umesh Bist, the film also stars powerhouse actors like Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik, Rajesh Tailang and Jameel Khan, alongside rising actors Aasif Khan and Shruti Sharma.

Watch the trailer:

Sanya will be seen next in the Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar, opposite Abhimanyu Dassani. She also has a crime-thriller Love Hostel, co-starring Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol, in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Kangana who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Thalaivi took to her Instagram and shared an exciting update about the film with her fans and followers on Wednesday. The actress shared that the new song of her film Thalaibvi will be released soon. Sharing a short video she wrote, "Thank you for the innumerable responses! We've heard you and the first song of Thalaivi will soon be released. Stay tuned!"

Thalaivi happens to be one of the much-anticipated projects of the year 2021. 5The biopic is all set to release on April 23 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is based on the life story of legendary actor-turned-politician J. Jayalalithaa. Along with it, it even marks the presence of actor Arvind Swamy who will be seen playing the role of MGR who was the founder of political party AIADMK. The film is directed by AL Vijay, produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy.