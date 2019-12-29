Kangana Ranaut enjoys family vacation in snow covered Manali. See photos

Pictures were shared on Kangana Ranaut's Instagram handle that's managed by her team

Kangana Ranaut who is currently prepping up for the release of her next film Panga took time out of her busy schedule to spend some time with family. Kangana who originally hails from Manali was in her hometown and pictures from her recent visits were shared on her Instagram handle that’s managed by her team. In the pictures, the Panga actress is seen enjoying in the snow with her family. Kangana was also joined by her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel

The pictures and videos were shared on Instagram along with a caption that read, “Ice ice baby. Kangana Ranaut and fam enjoy a day out in the snow.”

In another that posted, she could be seen enjoying a Pahadi folk song sung by his bua (aunt) while everyone gathers around her.

Earlier, Kangana was seen enjoying Christmas wit her sister Rangoli Chandel and nephew at her house in Manali.

On the work front, Kangana recently unveiled the trailer of her next film Panga that stars her with Punjabi singer Jassi Gill and Richa Chaddha. She will be seen playing the role of a Kabaddi player who tries to make her comeback to the field after marriage and kids. The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020. The film will take on Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D which will also release on Jan 24. Meanwhile, Kangana has also been shooting for the biopic of former Tamil Nadu C.M. J Jayalalitha’s biopic Thalaivi.