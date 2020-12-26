Kangana Ranaut's adorable birthday wish for mother, actress shares hiking photos with bhabhi

Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut's adorable birthday wish for mother

Kangana Ranaut on Saturday took to her Twitter to share beautiful pictures with her mother from her brother's wedding ecremony. The actress penned down a heartfelt birthday wish and revealed that her mother wakes up early and organises grand puja fpr their birthdays but doesn't celebrate her own birthday.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, "For our birthdays she woke up early made many delicacies,organised grand poojas,wore her wedding jewellery,floated around giggly, humming songs as if her body holds no weight,on her birthdays when I asked what can we do,she said I am a Mother not a child. Happy birthday Mother."

Kangana also shared photos with her bhabhi and sister Rangoli Chandel from their hiking trip together. She worte, "Went hiking with my family yesterday, wonderful experience Red heart... P.S my bhabhi is Instagram Queen, she knows everything about all filters, and teaching me how to use them "

Kangana Ranaut has started prepping for her next film, Dhaakad. On Thursday, the actress shared photographs on social media where make-up artistes take measurements of her face for creating prosthetics. Kangana will be seen playing a spy in the Razneesh Ghai directorial.

Today prosthetics measurements for #Dhakaad were done, filming begins early January, beginning of a new era for Indian cinema, first ever Woman Lead Spy action/thriller franchise. Thank you team for this opportunity 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tAO8D5iD7P — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 24, 2020

Lately, Kangana has been in the news for her opinions on Farmers' Protests. In some of her recent tweets, she also opened about attracting hatred for speaking up on issues. "I have been honest about the film industry so most of them are against me, I opposed reservations most Hindus hate me, during Manikarnika's release I fought with Karni Sena so Rajputs threatened me as well, I oppose Islamists many Muslims hate me, I fought with Khalistanis," she wrote.

The actress continued: "So now most Sikhs are against me, my well wishers tell me no political party likes a vote repellent like me, so clearly no political party appreciates me, most of you wonder why I do what I do. Well in a world beyond this world in the world of my CONSCIENCE I am appreciated."