Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANEEZ SURKA Kaneez Surka tests positive for Covid-19, says ‘don’t take open ups for granted’

Popular stand-up comic and improv artiste Kaneez Surka on Wednesday took to Instagram and informed her fand and followers that she has been tested positive for coronavirus and is currently isolating at her home in Cape Town, South Africa. The comedienne added that she hasn’t experienced any hectic symptoms.

“So, unfortunately, I tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. I am isolating in a separate area in my house in Cape Town. I am not experiencing any hectic symptoms so I am good. If you have come in contact with me this week, please get yourself tested. Lots of love,” Kaneez wrote over a photo of herself.

She captioned the post, "Boo :(. But I’m good. Please stay safe. South Africa is in its third wave and these waves will keep coming, please don’t take the open ups for granted."

Many popular celebrities took to the comments section and wished Kaneez a speedy recovery. Prajakta Koli wrote, "Get well soon kneeez." Rytasha Rathore said, "Hugs kaneezoooo feel better soon." Actress Richa Chadha said, "Kaneez you’ll be fine. Sending you love and warmth. Missing you as well. Call me I’ll tell you jokes." Mithila Palkar said, "Sending hugs."

India recorded 62,224 new Covid-19 cases and 2,542 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country’s overall caseload rose to 2.96 crore, while the death toll surged to 3.62 lakh.