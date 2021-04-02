Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL Kajol shares funny post while wishing Ajay Devgn on his birthday

Bollywood actress Kajol has shared a funny post while wishing her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, on his 52nd birthday on Friday. Kajol posted a picture of Ajay on Instagram. In the image, Ajay is seen holding a camera. It seems that the actor was shooting a film.

"Tried getting a selfie but the only "selfie" I could manage was his "self" with another camera... doing what makes him happiest! Happy Birthday... today and always," Kajol wrote.

On Friday, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR makers finally unveiled Ajay Devgn's never seen before avatar from the movie. The actor has a cameo role in the most awaited film. Unveiling his look, director SS Rajamouli, tweeted, "LOAD... AIM... SHOOT... He derives strength from empowering his people! Presenting @AjayDevgn from #RRRMovie. "

Meanwhile, Kajol began dating Ajay in 1994 while shooting "Gundaraj". The two married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. They welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003, and seven years later Kajol gave birth to son Yug.