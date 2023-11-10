'Check your attitude': Kajol asks her daughter Nysa to behave, THIS is what she replied

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kajol with her daughter Nysa

Kajol, over the years, has captivated her fans with her hilarity and never fails to entertain them on social media. The actor, on several occasions, spoke about her bond with her daughter Nysa. In this episode, she shared about her candid conversation with Nysa, which is now winning hearts on the internet.

On Friday, Kajol took to her Instagram story wherein she mentioned that she asked her daughter to keep a check on her attitude. But what grabbed eyeballs was Nysa's witty reply. Kajol wrote, "I told my daughter to check her attitude and she looks at me and said, ‘For complaints about attitude please contact the manufacturer’. Well played well played!"

Take a look at Kajol's Instagram story:

When Kajol opened up about her bond with Nysa

In an old interview with NDTV, Kajol had shared about her daughter's 'fantastic' sense of humour. "My daughter has a fantastic sense of humour. Love her sense of humour. She just keeps me in splits most of the time. She is so, so witty. Sometimes she is a little sarcastic and she's so funny," the actor had said.

Speaking of Kajol's work, the actor was last seen in the anthology Lust Stories 2. She will next share screenspace with Kriti Sanon Do Patti. The actor will also grace Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8. The filmmaker, in a recent episode, opened up about her feud with Kajol. Johar revealed that he did not speak to her until his father Yash Johar passed away. He said, "She was like I don't know what to say, I said, don't say anything, I know you are there. When he passed away, she was in Bangkok, we still had not mended, and the point she landed from her shoot, she came home. We spent all night just chatting. We went back to where we were. When we fought, I said I was never going to speak with her again.”

