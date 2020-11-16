Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJALAGGARWAL Kajal Aggarwal, hubby Gautam Kitchlu go deep-sea diving on honeymoon in Maldives

Actress Kajal Aggarwal who recently got married is currently honeymooning with her husband Gautam Kitchlu in the exotic location of the Maldives. The couple has been sharing beautiful pictures ever since their visit. Yet again they treated their fans when they went deep-sea diving. Kajal posted a couple of pictures on Instagram. While in one she is swimming underwater all by herself, in the other the actress is swimming with Gautam.

"Be alone with the sea for it is there you will find answers to questions you didn't realise exist!" Kajal captioned the first image. Alongside the second picture, she wrote: "I love the ocean. I've always liked the blue, so tranquil and peaceful and gliding. And the fear of it."

Have a look at her posts here:

She shared another picture and wrote alongside, "The universe is an ocean upon which we are the waves. While some decide to surf, others venture to dive.” – Charbel Tadros."

Kajal informed friends and fans about her wedding last month. Right now, the couple is honeymooning at a resort in Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. Her Instagram handle is filled with beautiful pictures that are a treat for the sore eyes.

After her marriage, Kajal took to the photo-sharing application and uploaded a beautiful picture in which she was seen kissing Gautam's hands. Alongside she wrote a beautiful note that read, "And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched."