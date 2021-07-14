Jimmy Shergill on shooting 'Collar Bomb' during pandemic: 'We didn't let our guard down'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DISNEYPLUSHOTSTARVIP Collar Bomb

Weeks after the release of his film Collar Bomb, Jimmy shergill opened up aboput his experience of completing the shoot during the pandemic. The film was shot across different locations in Nainital, Chail and Shimla and included crowd scenes, extensive interaction between cast members and action sequences. The story revolves around a ticking time-bomb in a quaint town and the personal history of police officer Manoj Hesi played by Shergill.

Recalling the shoot days, Jimmy Shergill said, "We shot the film after the first lockdown and just when things were beginning to open up, but we didn't let our guard down. We stayed in a safety bubble and followed all the strict protocols including regular screening and testing. This helped us pull through the film despite multiple scenes that required us to be in close proximity with each other."

"In normal circumstances, the film would have been completed in 35-45 days but due to the restrictions, it took over 60-65 days," he added.

The film explores director Dnyanesh Zoting's favourite neo-noir genre through a study of human impulses and motivations around a crime.

Zoting added: "The film needed certain backdrops -- be the forests, a school, or the details of a hill town -- to indicate the perfect mix of action and mystery. Thankfully, everything fell in place. I am also excited that Jimmy Shergill is returning to the cop avatar after many years with 'Collar Bomb'. It was wonderful to shoot the film with him regardless of the challenges we faced."

Explaining further about the logistical complications of location hunting during a pandemic, Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice-President, Films and Events, Saregama adds that scouting for locations and obtaining permissions to shoot was an uphill task because of strict travel restrictions.

Besides Shergill, Collar Bomb also stars Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande, Sparsh Shrivastav among others. Written by Nikhil Nair, and produced by Yoodlee Films and 3 Earth Entertainment, the film streams on Disney+ Hotstar.