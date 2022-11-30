Jhope rules MAMA 2022 red carpet in black outfit; BTS rapper's dynamic performance is unmissable

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CHARTS_K BTS Jhope rules MAMA 2022 red carpet in black outfit

Jhope of BTS set the internet on fire yet again with his red-carpet look at the MAMA 2022. The BTS rapper arrived in style for the Mnet Asian Music Awards, being held in Japan's Osaka, in an all-black outfit. With hair styled neatly away from the face and giving a glimpse of his bare chest, Jhope earned many whistles and hoots for his sultry look. As soon as he arrived at the awards, his photos and videos went viral on the internet.

BTS ARMY fell in love with Jhope all over again. Reacting to his photos, a Twitter user said, "here is redefines hotness in just one photo," Another fan tweeted, "and the superstar arrives... make some space for the biggest star."

Jhope also won the bibigo Culture & Style Award at 2022 MAMA. Talking about his performance, the rapper said, "I’m so nervous right now i feel like the members should be with me right now." Check out the videos here-

Meanwhile, Jhope is riding high on success with his solo album Jack In The Box breaking records and his performance at the Lollapalooza in Chicago. Following this, his solo documentary will also be launched. It contains Jhope's unusual interview and the story of his solo album and the title has not yet been decided, revealed Disney Plus Hotstar.

